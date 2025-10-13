Left Menu

National Conference Fields Its Fourth Candidate as Congress Bows Out

The National Conference named Imran Nabi Dar as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision came after Congress, part of the ruling alliance, opted not to nominate anyone. Elections to fill vacant seats since 2021 are on October 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:58 IST
National Conference Fields Its Fourth Candidate as Congress Bows Out
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference has announced its decision to field party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar as its fourth candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

This strategic move follows the Congress party's choice to abstain from nominating a candidate, despite being part of the ruling alliance.

Biennial elections to address the vacant seats, unfilled since 2021, are scheduled for October 24, adding an air of political anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Death of Class 12 Student Sparks Investigation

Mysterious Death of Class 12 Student Sparks Investigation

 India
2
Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

 India
3
Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

 India
4
Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025