National Conference Fields Its Fourth Candidate as Congress Bows Out

The National Conference has announced its decision to field party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar as its fourth candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

This strategic move follows the Congress party's choice to abstain from nominating a candidate, despite being part of the ruling alliance.

Biennial elections to address the vacant seats, unfilled since 2021, are scheduled for October 24, adding an air of political anticipation.

