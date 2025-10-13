National Conference Fields Its Fourth Candidate as Congress Bows Out
The National Conference named Imran Nabi Dar as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision came after Congress, part of the ruling alliance, opted not to nominate anyone. Elections to fill vacant seats since 2021 are on October 24.
The National Conference has announced its decision to field party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar as its fourth candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
This strategic move follows the Congress party's choice to abstain from nominating a candidate, despite being part of the ruling alliance.
Biennial elections to address the vacant seats, unfilled since 2021, are scheduled for October 24, adding an air of political anticipation.
