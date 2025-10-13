India and Canada's Renewed Diplomatic Ties: A New Chapter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of India's ties with Canada on Monday during a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. Areas of focus included trade, energy, technology, and people-to-people connections.

Following productive talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in June at the G7 Summit, Modi expressed his eagerness for future engagements and conveyed warm wishes to Carney, affirming India's commitment to strengthening relations.

Anand's visit to New Delhi marks a positive chapter in India-Canada relations, previously strained by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 2023 allegations regarding the death of a Khalistan separatist. The election of Liberal Party leader Carney has seen both nations take steps towards reconciliation.

