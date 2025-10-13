Political Turmoil in Madagascar: President Rajoelina Flees Amid Protests

In a dramatic turn of events, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has reportedly exited the country, leaving behind a nation embroiled in political unrest. The departure, confirmed by opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, has intensified the crisis sparked by ongoing youth-led demonstrations.

The confirmation came from conversations with the presidency staff, who revealed that Rajoelina left on Sunday. However, the mystery surrounding his current location adds another layer of uncertainty to Madagascar's political landscape.

An unnamed military source informed media outlets that Rajoelina departed using a French military aircraft. As citizens grapple with this development, questions regarding leadership and stability loom large over the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)