US-Iran Relations: A Deal on the Horizon?

The United States stands ready to seal a deal with Iran as soon as Tehran signals its readiness, declared U.S. President Donald Trump in a speech at the Israeli parliament. The two nations, despite having conducted five rounds of stalled nuclear discussions, find themselves on the brink of renewed dialogue following recent conflict.

Trump highlighted uranium enrichment on Iranian soil as a critical issue, with Western powers pushing for zero enrichment to prevent weaponization—a condition Iran rejects. 'We are ready when you are,' Trump assured, emphasizing that a deal would mark a pivotal decision for Iran's future.

In response, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed a willingness to consider a 'fair and balanced' proposal from the U.S. However, Arab diplomatic engagement remains troubled, evidenced by Araqchi's refusal to join upcoming peace talks in Egypt, citing ongoing threats and sanctions against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)