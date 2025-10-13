Left Menu

Ceasefire Hope: Trump Celebrates Peace Deal in Middle East

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas resulted in the release of 20 remaining hostages and over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners, marking a potential end to two years of conflict in Gaza. President Trump, in Israel to celebrate the agreement, plans to discuss further Middle Eastern peace efforts with world leaders in Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:03 IST
Ceasefire Hope: Trump Celebrates Peace Deal in Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Hamas released the last 20 living hostages on Monday, signaling an end to two years of conflict in the Gaza Strip. This agreement, brokered by the United States, comes as President Donald Trump visits Israel to herald the newfound peace.

As part of the ceasefire deal, Israel released over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and agreed to allow increased aid into Gaza, addressing the severe humanitarian crisis there. Meanwhile, Trump will discuss postwar strategies with other international leaders at a summit in Egypt later this week.

Despite celebrating the peace deal, President Trump stirred controversy by advocating for a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces corruption charges. The decision caused Iraq's Prime Minister to threaten withdrawal from the peace summit if Netanyahu attended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Tribal Pride Day: MP Releases Prisoners for Good Conduct

Pioneering Tribal Pride Day: MP Releases Prisoners for Good Conduct

 India
2
JPMorgan's Bold $10 Billion Investment Drive to Secure U.S. Economic Future

JPMorgan's Bold $10 Billion Investment Drive to Secure U.S. Economic Future

 Global
3
Bombay High Court Demands Accountability for Mumbai's Pothole Problems

Bombay High Court Demands Accountability for Mumbai's Pothole Problems

 India
4
Hyundai's U.S. Investments Spark Controversy Amid South Korea-U.S. Trade Talks

Hyundai's U.S. Investments Spark Controversy Amid South Korea-U.S. Trade Tal...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025