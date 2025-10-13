Ceasefire Hope: Trump Celebrates Peace Deal in Middle East
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas resulted in the release of 20 remaining hostages and over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners, marking a potential end to two years of conflict in Gaza. President Trump, in Israel to celebrate the agreement, plans to discuss further Middle Eastern peace efforts with world leaders in Egypt.
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Hamas released the last 20 living hostages on Monday, signaling an end to two years of conflict in the Gaza Strip. This agreement, brokered by the United States, comes as President Donald Trump visits Israel to herald the newfound peace.
As part of the ceasefire deal, Israel released over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and agreed to allow increased aid into Gaza, addressing the severe humanitarian crisis there. Meanwhile, Trump will discuss postwar strategies with other international leaders at a summit in Egypt later this week.
Despite celebrating the peace deal, President Trump stirred controversy by advocating for a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces corruption charges. The decision caused Iraq's Prime Minister to threaten withdrawal from the peace summit if Netanyahu attended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Trump arrives in Egypt for summit on Gaza's future after visiting Israel to celebrate ceasefire deal with Hamas, reports AP.