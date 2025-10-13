Left Menu

Twenty Hostages Freed in Landmark Gaza Peace Initiative

All 20 hostages have been released in a pivotal peace move led by President Trump. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts, reflecting a united front for peace in the region. The hostages' release signifies hope for enduring tranquility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, all 20 hostages have been returned to Israel, marking a key milestone in President Donald Trump's Gaza peace initiative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his approval, stating that India stands by Trump's 'sincere efforts' for regional peace.

The captives, held by Hamas for over two years, were released as part of the initial phase of Trump's peace plan. Modi took to social media platform 'X', celebrating their release as a testament to the bravery of their families, President Trump's tireless peace pursuits, and Prime Minister Netanyahu's strong leadership.

Modi further emphasized India's support for President Trump's endeavors, hoping that this breakthrough paves the way for lasting tranquility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

