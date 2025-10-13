Twenty Hostages Freed in Landmark Gaza Peace Initiative

In a significant development, all 20 hostages have been returned to Israel, marking a key milestone in President Donald Trump's Gaza peace initiative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his approval, stating that India stands by Trump's 'sincere efforts' for regional peace.

The captives, held by Hamas for over two years, were released as part of the initial phase of Trump's peace plan. Modi took to social media platform 'X', celebrating their release as a testament to the bravery of their families, President Trump's tireless peace pursuits, and Prime Minister Netanyahu's strong leadership.

Modi further emphasized India's support for President Trump's endeavors, hoping that this breakthrough paves the way for lasting tranquility in the region.

