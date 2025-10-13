Left Menu

Outcry Over Alleged Harassment Ignites Suicide Controversy in Haryana

The alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has sparked accusations of harassment against senior officials, stirring political uproar and demands for justice. Opposition leaders are calling for a thorough investigation and immediate action against the accused, while Kumar's family insists on holding autopsy and cremation until demands are met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leaders have intensified their criticism of the Haryana government following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. They demand swift action on his final note and the police complaint filed by his wife against those accused of harassing him.

A stalemate continues regarding Kumar's autopsy and cremation amid the family's refusal to proceed without their demands being addressed. His final note accuses eight senior IPS officers of discrimination and harassment, leading to calls for a fair investigation.

Notable opposition figures have visited Kumar's family, urging immediate government action against named officers to ensure justice, as a special investigation team probes the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

