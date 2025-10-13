Outcry Over Alleged Harassment Ignites Suicide Controversy in Haryana

Opposition leaders have intensified their criticism of the Haryana government following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. They demand swift action on his final note and the police complaint filed by his wife against those accused of harassing him.

A stalemate continues regarding Kumar's autopsy and cremation amid the family's refusal to proceed without their demands being addressed. His final note accuses eight senior IPS officers of discrimination and harassment, leading to calls for a fair investigation.

Notable opposition figures have visited Kumar's family, urging immediate government action against named officers to ensure justice, as a special investigation team probes the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)