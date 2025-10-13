Left Menu

Rajasthan's Anta By-Election Kicks Off with Congress Nominee

The nomination process for the by-election in Rajasthan's Anta assembly constituency has commenced, with Congress's Pramod Jain leading the charge. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena's disqualification. Voting is set for November 11, and the constituency has 2,27,563 registered voters as of October 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:54 IST
Rajasthan's Anta By-Election Kicks Off with Congress Nominee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nominations for the by-election in the Anta assembly constituency of Rajasthan have begun, with Pramod Jain from the Congress party becoming the first candidate to file his papers, according to officials.

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer, Naveen Mahajan, confirmed that the Election Commission has released the bypoll notification, prompting the returning officer for Anta to issue a public notice to start the nomination process. Jain submitted his nomination on the opening day.

Per the schedule, the nomination deadline is October 21, followed by scrutiny on October 23. Withdrawals must be completed by October 27. Due to public holidays, no submissions will be accepted on October 19 and 20. The vote is scheduled for November 11, with counting on November 14. This by-election arises after BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena's disqualification over a legal issue.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Mail Delivery: Drones Take Flight in Gadchiroli

Revolutionizing Mail Delivery: Drones Take Flight in Gadchiroli

 India
2
India's Bold Plan to Harness Hydroelectric Power from the Brahmaputra Basin

India's Bold Plan to Harness Hydroelectric Power from the Brahmaputra Basin

 India
3
Aligarh's 'Runaway Bride' Scam Leaves Dozens Duped

Aligarh's 'Runaway Bride' Scam Leaves Dozens Duped

 India
4
Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025