Rajasthan's Anta By-Election Kicks Off with Congress Nominee

Nominations for the by-election in the Anta assembly constituency of Rajasthan have begun, with Pramod Jain from the Congress party becoming the first candidate to file his papers, according to officials.

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer, Naveen Mahajan, confirmed that the Election Commission has released the bypoll notification, prompting the returning officer for Anta to issue a public notice to start the nomination process. Jain submitted his nomination on the opening day.

Per the schedule, the nomination deadline is October 21, followed by scrutiny on October 23. Withdrawals must be completed by October 27. Due to public holidays, no submissions will be accepted on October 19 and 20. The vote is scheduled for November 11, with counting on November 14. This by-election arises after BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena's disqualification over a legal issue.