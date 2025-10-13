Tensions Escalate in Gujarat: AAP Stands with Farmers

In response to protests demanding fair crop prices in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to host a Mahapanchayat on October 31. This announcement comes after a police crackdown at Botad Mandi, where farmers had gathered to voice their grievances over pricing practices.

AAP Gujarat Prabhari, Gopal Rai, alleged that the police, acting under BJP orders, subjected the farmers to severe actions, including arrests and lathi charges, in Hadad village. He warned that AAP would initiate a broader statewide movement if the BJP government fails to address the farmers' demands.

Rai criticized the BJP's handling of the situation, claiming that police surrounded Hadad village and disrupted the farmers' peaceful assembly with tear gas and violence. He emphasized that AAP will continue supporting farmers, observing a Black Day to protest the alleged atrocities and ensure their voices are heard across Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)