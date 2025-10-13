Tensions Escalate in Gujarat: AAP Stands with Farmers
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, plans a Mahapanchayat following a police crackdown on Gujarat farmers demanding fair crop prices. Farmers allege BJP-backed exploitation at markets, facing police brutality. AAP aims to amplify farmers' voices through a protest observed statewide as Black Day.
- Country:
- India
In response to protests demanding fair crop prices in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to host a Mahapanchayat on October 31. This announcement comes after a police crackdown at Botad Mandi, where farmers had gathered to voice their grievances over pricing practices.
AAP Gujarat Prabhari, Gopal Rai, alleged that the police, acting under BJP orders, subjected the farmers to severe actions, including arrests and lathi charges, in Hadad village. He warned that AAP would initiate a broader statewide movement if the BJP government fails to address the farmers' demands.
Rai criticized the BJP's handling of the situation, claiming that police surrounded Hadad village and disrupted the farmers' peaceful assembly with tear gas and violence. He emphasized that AAP will continue supporting farmers, observing a Black Day to protest the alleged atrocities and ensure their voices are heard across Gujarat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Patna Police Crackdown: Explosive Cache Seized in Special Operation
Police Crackdown on Separatist Networks in Srinagar
Police Crackdown: Arrest in Lucknow Minor's Rape Case
Police Crackdown: Seizing Illegal Assets of Accused in Rajasthan Racket
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Major Drug Bust Nets Over Rs 7 Crore