Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Gujarat: AAP Stands with Farmers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, plans a Mahapanchayat following a police crackdown on Gujarat farmers demanding fair crop prices. Farmers allege BJP-backed exploitation at markets, facing police brutality. AAP aims to amplify farmers' voices through a protest observed statewide as Black Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:56 IST
Tensions Escalate in Gujarat: AAP Stands with Farmers
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to protests demanding fair crop prices in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to host a Mahapanchayat on October 31. This announcement comes after a police crackdown at Botad Mandi, where farmers had gathered to voice their grievances over pricing practices.

AAP Gujarat Prabhari, Gopal Rai, alleged that the police, acting under BJP orders, subjected the farmers to severe actions, including arrests and lathi charges, in Hadad village. He warned that AAP would initiate a broader statewide movement if the BJP government fails to address the farmers' demands.

Rai criticized the BJP's handling of the situation, claiming that police surrounded Hadad village and disrupted the farmers' peaceful assembly with tear gas and violence. He emphasized that AAP will continue supporting farmers, observing a Black Day to protest the alleged atrocities and ensure their voices are heard across Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025