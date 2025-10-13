Political Clash Over Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Allegations and Rebuttals
The BJP demands an impartial investigation into the alleged suicide of Anandu Aji, amid allegations from the Congress attributing blame to the RSS. The case has stirred political tensions, with claims of abuse and fake narratives dominating the discourse as both parties exchange accusations.
The BJP has demanded a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry into the alleged suicide case of Kerala IT professional Anandu Aji. The party accuses the Congress of exploiting the incident to tarnish the RSS's reputation with baseless allegations.
An Instagram post from Aji, who was found dead in a lodge, accuses members of the RSS of long-term sexual abuse, which the Congress says needs investigation. However, the police have not named the RSS in their report, sparking further political debate.
The BJP's national spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, criticized the Congress for perpetuating 'dastardly politics' against RSS. Meanwhile, the Congress insists on a thorough investigation to unveil the truth behind Aji's death.
