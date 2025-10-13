Left Menu

Political Clash Over Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Allegations and Rebuttals

The BJP demands an impartial investigation into the alleged suicide of Anandu Aji, amid allegations from the Congress attributing blame to the RSS. The case has stirred political tensions, with claims of abuse and fake narratives dominating the discourse as both parties exchange accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:53 IST
Political Clash Over Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Allegations and Rebuttals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has demanded a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry into the alleged suicide case of Kerala IT professional Anandu Aji. The party accuses the Congress of exploiting the incident to tarnish the RSS's reputation with baseless allegations.

An Instagram post from Aji, who was found dead in a lodge, accuses members of the RSS of long-term sexual abuse, which the Congress says needs investigation. However, the police have not named the RSS in their report, sparking further political debate.

The BJP's national spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, criticized the Congress for perpetuating 'dastardly politics' against RSS. Meanwhile, the Congress insists on a thorough investigation to unveil the truth behind Aji's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025