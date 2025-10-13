MNS Sparks Political Buzz: Potential Alliances Stir Maharashtra Drama

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) created ripples in political circles as discussions of potential partnerships with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) heated up. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed the MNS wants to include Congress, albeit the suggestion has not entirely resounded with coalition partners.

Clarifying MNS's position, major leader Sandeep Deshpande stated that party decisions remain strictly under the aegis of their chief, Raj Thackeray, who was reportedly displeased with Raut's assertions. This budding narrative underscores the forthcoming civic polls, sparking intriguing possibilities in Maharashtra's political landscape.

While the Congress remains wary of ties with the MNS, the possibility of the Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, joining forces adds a layer of complexity to the evolving political equations ahead of the state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)