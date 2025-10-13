Left Menu

MNS Sparks Political Buzz: Potential Alliances Stir Maharashtra Drama

MNS's potential alliance with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi creates political stir. Shiv Sena MP Raut suggests including Congress, but MNS clarifies their stance, stating decisions rest solely with Raj Thackeray. Amid tensions, Thackeray cousins explore collaboration ahead of Maharashtra's local elections. Congress leaders express apprehension about partnering with MNS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) created ripples in political circles as discussions of potential partnerships with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) heated up. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed the MNS wants to include Congress, albeit the suggestion has not entirely resounded with coalition partners.

Clarifying MNS's position, major leader Sandeep Deshpande stated that party decisions remain strictly under the aegis of their chief, Raj Thackeray, who was reportedly displeased with Raut's assertions. This budding narrative underscores the forthcoming civic polls, sparking intriguing possibilities in Maharashtra's political landscape.

While the Congress remains wary of ties with the MNS, the possibility of the Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, joining forces adds a layer of complexity to the evolving political equations ahead of the state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

