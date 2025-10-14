Left Menu

Trump Heralds 'Peace President' Moment in Middle East Initiative

President Donald Trump has called for a historic shift towards peace in the Middle East, following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. During a summit on Gaza's future, Trump and global leaders signed an agreement aimed at fostering harmony in the region, despite unresolved questions and potential obstacles.

Updated: 14-10-2025 00:48 IST
President Donald Trump has urged global unity for a new era of Middle East peace during a summit focused on Gaza's future. This follows a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas, fostering hope for an end to two years of conflict. Trump emphasized the need to leave behind old disputes in pursuit of regional harmony.

The summit featured leaders from nearly three dozen nations, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to attend due to a Jewish holiday. A signed document aims to outline Gaza's future despite lingering questions, with Trump expressing hope to seize this peace opportunity.

Trump's whirlwind Middle East tour also saw him address the Israeli Knesset, where he received standing ovations. The ceasefire's framework includes releasing hostages and prisoners, and augmenting aid to Gaza. Challenges persist, but Trump remains optimistic that peace is within reach.

