Political Showdown in Peru: Resignations, Elections, and Uncertain Futures
Rafael Lopez Aliaga resigns as mayor of Lima to enter Peru's presidential race amidst a political upheaval post-government change. The 2026 election sees several right-wing candidates, including millionaire Cesar Acuna, vying for presidency. Peru's history of political instability continues with frequent leadership changes and polarized campaigns.
Rafael Lopez Aliaga, the Mayor of Peru's capital, Lima, has stepped down from his role to become a presidential contender in the April elections, marking the unfolding of another chapter in Peru's ongoing political crisis. This resignation paves the way for his second attempt at the highest office.
Joining him in this political pursuit is Cesar Acuna, a wealthy businessman and governor of La Libertad. Both have announced their resignations as part of the requirements for candidacy in the 2026 general elections. Current surveys show Lopez Aliaga leading with 10% support, although 39% of voters remain undecided.
The move comes amidst a backdrop of political upheaval, with former President Dina Boluarte ousted, making way for Congress president Jose Jeri to assume leadership. With a history of frequent presidential turnovers, Peru gears for a confrontational electoral atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
