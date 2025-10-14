Left Menu

Deadline Extended for 'Ladki Bahin' e-KYC Amid Flood Relief Efforts

Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare announced a 15-day extension for completing e-KYC for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme in flood-affected regions. The initiative, part of the government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' provides financial aid to women. The NCP aims to influence the next Thane Municipal Corporation election.

Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare extended the e-KYC deadline for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme by 15 days for women in flood-hit areas. This move ensures smoother processing for beneficiaries under the government's flagship program, which offers Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women.

The state administration has been actively addressing technical setbacks that hindered e-KYC verifications, which had affected the pace of processing applications. Tatkare reassured that no qualified woman will be excluded due to logistical challenges. Currently, approximately 90% of the applicants have completed their e-KYC, according to the minister.

Furthermore, Tatkare highlighted her party's, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), pivotal role in shaping the political environment in Thane. With civic polls approaching, the NCP, under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, plans to secure significant influence in selecting Thane's next mayor.

