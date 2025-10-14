Tchiroma Claims Historic Victory in Cameroon Election

Cameroon's opposition leader Issa Tchiroma has announced his victory in the October 12 presidential election, calling on incumbent President Paul Biya to concede. Tchiroma made his declaration via Facebook from Garoua, citing popular support for change.

The 76-year-old ex-government official parted ways with Biya earlier this year, drawing significant backing from opposition parties and civic groups. President Biya, holding power for 43 years, is running for an eighth term despite widespread public discontent.

Tchiroma commended voters for enduring intimidation and securing their votes, while the government, through Minister Paul Atanga Nji, warned that unofficial result announcements could constitute high treason. Official results are expected by October 26, pending Constitutional Council validation.