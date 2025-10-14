Kremlin Critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky Accused of Terrorist Plot

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday that it has initiated a criminal case against Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a well-known critic of the Kremlin now living in exile. The FSB accuses Khodorkovsky of forming a 'terrorist organization' and planning to overthrow the government by force.

Khodorkovsky, once an influential oil magnate and Russia's wealthiest individual, spent ten years behind bars on fraud charges. However, both he and numerous Western nations had previously argued that these charges were motivated by political reasons.

Following his pardon in 2013, Khodorkovsky left Russia and has since been active in supporting movements opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

