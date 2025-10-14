Left Menu

Kremlin Critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky Accused of Terrorist Plot

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has filed a criminal case against Mikhail Khodorkovsky, claiming he formed a 'terrorist organization' and plotted a coup. Formerly Russia’s richest man, Khodorkovsky previously served a decade in prison on charges widely deemed political. Post-pardon in 2013, he has supported anti-Putin groups.

  • Russia

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday that it has initiated a criminal case against Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a well-known critic of the Kremlin now living in exile. The FSB accuses Khodorkovsky of forming a 'terrorist organization' and planning to overthrow the government by force.

Khodorkovsky, once an influential oil magnate and Russia's wealthiest individual, spent ten years behind bars on fraud charges. However, both he and numerous Western nations had previously argued that these charges were motivated by political reasons.

Following his pardon in 2013, Khodorkovsky left Russia and has since been active in supporting movements opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

