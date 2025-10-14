Sanae Takaichi's Political Maneuvering Amid Coalition Challenges

Sanae Takaichi, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, is actively arranging strategic discussions with Japan's significant opposition factions, reported Jiji news. These discussions are set against the backdrop of the coalition's recent instability.

On Wednesday, Takaichi will engage each party in private sessions, aiming to navigate the shifting political landscape.

This comes as her historic pursuit of becoming Japan's first female prime minister encounters challenges, following the departure of the LDP's junior coalition partner last week.

