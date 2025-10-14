Left Menu

Sanae Takaichi's Political Maneuvering Amid Coalition Challenges

Sanae Takaichi, head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to meet with major opposition party leaders. Her aspirations to become Japan's first female prime minister face uncertainty after the exit of the LDP's partner from the coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:25 IST
Sanae Takaichi, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, is actively arranging strategic discussions with Japan's significant opposition factions, reported Jiji news. These discussions are set against the backdrop of the coalition's recent instability.

On Wednesday, Takaichi will engage each party in private sessions, aiming to navigate the shifting political landscape.

This comes as her historic pursuit of becoming Japan's first female prime minister encounters challenges, following the departure of the LDP's junior coalition partner last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

