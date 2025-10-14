Left Menu

Political Showdown: Shiv Sena Accusations Fly in Thane

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske criticized rivals Rajan Vichare and Jitendra Awhad after they joined a protest against alleged corruption in Thane. Mhaske dismissed their claims and highlighted past accusations against Vichare by the Nandlal Committee. Attempts to reach Vichare and Awhad for comments were unsuccessful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:21 IST
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske launched a scathing attack on his Shiv Sena (UBT) opponent, Rajan Vichare, and NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad. This came after the two took part in an opposition protest aimed at addressing alleged corruption within the Thane municipal corporation, coinciding with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's home turf.

Mhaske dismissed the corruption allegations aimed at him by recalling past accusations made by the late Sena stalwart Anand Dighe against certain Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) corporators. He also revisited the indictment of Vichare by the Nandlal Committee, established in 1998 by then-Chief Minister Manohar Joshi of the Shiv Sena, to investigate graft allegations.

Mhaske didn't hold back his criticism of Awhad either. Efforts to obtain comments from both Vichare and Awhad were unsuccessful at the time of publication, leaving Mhaske's claims unchallenged by the accused parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

