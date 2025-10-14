Left Menu

French PM Sebastien Lecornu Defends Budget Amid Political Tensions

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu urged lawmakers not to exploit the budget vote as grounds for a no-confidence motion. Addressing parliament, he emphasized his budget priorities to avoid a no-confidence vote and prevent further political instability in France.

Updated: 14-10-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:55 IST
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has urged lawmakers to refrain from using the budget vote as a means to topple his government. Speaking on Tuesday, Lecornu emphasized that there is no valid reason for a no-confidence motion.

The Prime Minister addressed parliament to outline his budgetary priorities, aiming to maintain political stability and avert a no-confidence vote.

His appeal reflects the ongoing tensions within the French political landscape, where a no-confidence vote could significantly unsettle the country's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

