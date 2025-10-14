E-Rickshaw Registration Controversy Ignites Political Debate in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, a senior BJP leader, has urged e-rickshaw, or 'toto', owners in West Bengal not to pay any registration fees to the state government. He criticized the Rs 1,000 one-time registration fee and Rs 100 monthly tax as exorbitant for low-income earners, accusing the Mamata Banerjee administration of exploiting vulnerable populations to gather funds ahead of the state assembly elections.

Adhikari claims that the dire employment situation in West Bengal, allegedly due to the government's abolition of permanent posts, has forced educated youth into occupations such as e-rickshaw driving. He argued that imposing these fees is a financial burden on a demographic already struggling to make ends meet by working extended hours.

Expressing suspicion of a conspiracy by the state transport department, Adhikari suggested the registration requirements are a tactic to extort money before the polls. He called on the government to waive the fees and accused the TMC of seeking revenue from other non-traditional sources like liquor shops. His comments have stirred a significant political debate in the region.

