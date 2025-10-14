Left Menu

Vasai's Political Shift: From Bahujan Vikas Aghadi to BJP

Over 70 leaders from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi in Vasai have joined the BJP, an indication of growing support for the party's 'Nation First' ideology. Inspired by the BJP's developmental policies, these new members aim to aid in the all-round growth and prosperity of Vasai.

In a significant political shift, over 70 leaders and activists from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) in Vasai have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

The mass entry occurred in the presence of state BJP president Ravindra Chavan in Mumbai. The move has been hailed as a testament to the increasing trust in the BJP's 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last' ideology. State BJP president Ravindra Chavan praised the newcomers, saying they reflect the party's commitment to national progress.

Among the new members are several former corporators and grassroots workers who were drawn by the BJP's vision and developmental policies. Local BJP MLA Sneha Dube Pandit stated that this infusion of new members would fortify the organization and help accelerate Vasai's holistic development. The BVA, led by Hitendra Thakur, now faces a substantial reshuffling of its ground forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

