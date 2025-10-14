Vasai's Political Shift: From Bahujan Vikas Aghadi to BJP

In a significant political shift, over 70 leaders and activists from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) in Vasai have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

The mass entry occurred in the presence of state BJP president Ravindra Chavan in Mumbai. The move has been hailed as a testament to the increasing trust in the BJP's 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last' ideology. State BJP president Ravindra Chavan praised the newcomers, saying they reflect the party's commitment to national progress.

Among the new members are several former corporators and grassroots workers who were drawn by the BJP's vision and developmental policies. Local BJP MLA Sneha Dube Pandit stated that this infusion of new members would fortify the organization and help accelerate Vasai's holistic development. The BVA, led by Hitendra Thakur, now faces a substantial reshuffling of its ground forces.

