Congress Prepares for Bihar Assembly Elections Amid Seat-Share Talks

In a critical meeting held on Tuesday, Congress leaders deliberated over potential candidates for the Bihar assembly elections. The Central Election Committee, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, reviewed over 50 aspirants per inside sources.

The party anticipates securing fewer seats compared to 2020, when it clinched only 19 of the 70 seats it contested, reflecting on its lackluster performance. Ongoing negotiations with RJD on seat-sharing underscore the strategic planning ahead of the elections.

The upcoming polls in Bihar are crucial, with opposition aiming to topple the NDA in a vote that will unfold in two phases, scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results announced on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)