Historic Merger: NPF Joins PDA Government Under Neiphiu Rio

In a significant political shift, the Naga People's Front officially joined the People's Democratic Alliance under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. This move marks collaboration between the NPF and the NDPP, regional political powers in Nagaland, as they prepare to merge into a single entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark political development, the Naga People's Front (NPF) has officially teamed up with the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. This event signifies the much-anticipated alignment between the NPF and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), comprising two of Nagaland's predominant regional entities.

The announcement, made by NPF secretary general Achumbemo Kikon, revealed the alliance was already supported informally by NPF's two MLAs to the coalition spearheaded by the NDPP and BJP before the 2023 state election.

The commitment comes as political dynamics intensify, paving the way for a proposed merger into a unified party. Conventions are scheduled in Kohima to finalize this merger, reflecting a robust regional strategy aimed at bolstering the common goals and aspirations of the Naga population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

