Fragile Ceasefire Tested: Humanitarian Aid Reduced Amid Hostage Return Delays

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire faces challenges as delays in returning deceased hostages cause Israel to halve humanitarian aid to Gaza. Concerns grow over the truce's integrity as only four hostages' bodies are returned, sparking outrage among families. Pressure mounts on Hamas as Israel awaits the return of all hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The precarious ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is under scrutiny after a slow return of deceased hostages prompted Israel to reduce humanitarian aid to Gaza. The United Nations and international aid groups were notified as tensions rise over the truce's adherence.

Israelis had previously celebrated the release of live hostages, and Palestinians welcomed their freed prisoners. However, only four of the 28 deceased hostages have been returned, leading to accusations of breach from the Hostages Family Forum, an organization representing the hostages' families.

Israel demands the return of all hostages' bodies under the ceasefire agreement, as challenges persist in Gaza's recovery efforts. Meanwhile, the Israeli army withdrew from some areas after its offensive, leaving residents in limbo. Concerns loom over Gaza's governance and reconstruction amid ongoing uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

