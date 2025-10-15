Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas
President Donald Trump has warned Hamas to disarm or face forceful disarmament. This comes after a recent peace initiative where Hamas released Israeli hostages as part of a ceasefire deal. However, tensions rise as Hamas fighters demonstrate control in Gaza amidst restricted aid and border closures.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas, demanding the militant group disarm voluntarily or face a forceful disarmament. This ultimatum followed the recent release of Israeli hostages by Hamas under a ceasefire deal brokered by Trump himself. Despite the agreement, Hamas has not made a public commitment to lay down arms.
During a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump stated, "If they don't disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently." He affirmed that this message was communicated to Hamas intermediaries, asserting that they had agreed to disarm as outlined in his 20-point peace proposal.
The situation remains tense after Trump's visit to Israel and Egypt, with Israel maintaining restrictions on aid and keeping Gaza's borders closed. Meanwhile, Hamas fighters demonstrated their control over the Gaza Strip, executing rival gang members in the streets as they reassert their grip on security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
