Left Menu

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

President Donald Trump announced plans to release a list of 'Democrat programs' slated for permanent closure due to the ongoing government shutdown. Although specific programs were not identified, Trump emphasized the shutdown's impact on these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:44 IST
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold announcement from the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his administration's strategy amidst the government shutdown: targeting what he referred to as 'Democrat programs' for closure. A list detailing these programs is expected this Friday.

Trump has not yet disclosed the specific programs that face potential closure. The president's comments suggest a significant shift in tactics as the shutdown continues to unfold.

The announcement marks a critical moment in the negotiation process, raising questions about the long-term impact on various governmental initiatives and the communities they serve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
4
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025