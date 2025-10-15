Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

In a bold announcement from the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his administration's strategy amidst the government shutdown: targeting what he referred to as 'Democrat programs' for closure. A list detailing these programs is expected this Friday.

Trump has not yet disclosed the specific programs that face potential closure. The president's comments suggest a significant shift in tactics as the shutdown continues to unfold.

The announcement marks a critical moment in the negotiation process, raising questions about the long-term impact on various governmental initiatives and the communities they serve.

(With inputs from agencies.)