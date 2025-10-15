Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

President Donald Trump declared at the White House that his administration will produce a list of 'Democrat programs' to be closed permanently as a consequence of the federal government shutdown. While specifics were absent, the announcement heightened tension on Capitol Hill.

The shutdown, now stretching to its 14th day and into a third week, underscores a stark divide between Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Senate Majority Leader John Thune criticized Democrats for making costly demands in return for their cooperation in reopening the government.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats aim to leverage their legislative influence by withholding essential votes for a funding bill, focusing on healthcare issues. Senator Tim Kaine expressed that resolution could be swift should President Trump decide to engage with Democrats.

