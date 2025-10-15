Left Menu

Ukraine's Energy Defense Talks in Washington: A New Chapter in US-Ukraine Relations

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko prioritizes energy defense, sanctions, and US cooperation during her Washington visit, preceding President Zelenskiy's US trip. Key discussions focus on Ukraine's energy grid protection and potential long-range missile support. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirms support for Ukraine's sovereignty and contributes to reconstruction investment efforts.

Updated: 15-10-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 03:28 IST
Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has made the defense of her nation's energy grid a central theme of her discussions in Washington, D.C. This comes ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's scheduled visit to the U.S. later in the week.

In every meeting, Svyrydenko emphasized the urgent need to protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure and strengthen resilience over the tense winter months. Additionally, her agenda included dialogue on energy sanctions and exploring new avenues of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States that would benefit both nations.

Key discussions were also expected to cover Ukraine's air defense needs, including potential long-range missile support. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent underscored America's unwavering support for Ukrainian sovereignty. He expressed gratitude for Svyrydenko's roles in supporting the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which aims to secure lasting peace and development.

