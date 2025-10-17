Maharashtra cannot afford poison being spread over quota issues: Dhananjay Munde

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde on Friday said the state cannot afford the ''poison'' being spread due to quota issues.

Speaking at a rally of the Other Backward Classes in Beed, he also sought a caste census in the state to solve quota tussles and demands.

''Maharashtra cannot afford the poison being spread. There must not be anger among communities. We are talking about everyone's progress. We are not here to oppose anyone. We are here to protect the rights of the OBCs,'' Munde said.

While slamming activist Manoj Jarange, Munde said the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota was the only option to ensure the progress of the Maratha community. ''Marathas must not listen to Jarange. One can fool others for some time, but people will soon understand,'' he said.

Speaking at the rally, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar said they will fight under the leadership of Chhagan Bhujbal.

He also said communities must come together in the fight to protect quota rights.

''We have MADHAV (Mali, Dhangar,Vanjari) with us. But it should become MADHAV RAO by connecting Ramoshi and Wadar communities. Efforts are being made to divide the OBCs but we have to remain united,'' he said.

OBC leader Laxman Hake lampooned Jarange as a ''fourth class failed man'' who speaks without dignity to the chief minister and others.

He also picked on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for issuing the September 2 government resolution paving the way for Marathas to get reservation benefits by obtaining Kunbi caste certificates.

Former MLA Prakash Shendge said OBCs must be ready to march to Mumbai if they want the GR to be revoked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)