Bengal school jobs scam: Affected teachers meet Cong leaders in Kolkata

A delegation of teachers, whose appointments were annulled by the Supreme Court in the wake of irregularities in the recruitment process, on Saturday met AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir here and submitted a memorandum.

The team also briefed Mir on the prevailing legal situation surrounding the recruitment process irregularities, a Congress source said. Mir, who is also the party in-charge for West Bengal, assured the five-member delegation of looking into their concerns listed in the memorandum, the source said.

''In the meeting, it was decided that a representative team of the affected teachers will travel to New Delhi to meet Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to seek further support,'' he said.

The visit is being coordinated under the initiative of Mir and West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president Shubhankar Sarkar.

Senior Congress leaders Ashutosh Chattopadhyay and Suman Ray Choudhury were also present during the discussions, the source said.

Later, the delegation also met Sarkar at Congress headquarters Bidhan Bhavan, he added.

In April, 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff of state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal lost their jobs, after the Supreme Court found large-scale irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process and scrapped the entire panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)