Bihar advancing rapidly on path of development: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday addressed election rallies in Bihar and said that the state is now rapidly advancing on the path of development, with public confidence in the NDA government growing stronger. He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar is set to witness the formation of a strong, stable, and governance-focused NDA government, ensuring uninterrupted progress and prosperity for the state.

The Chief Minister also lauded Nitish Kumar's leadership, stating that Bihar has charted a new course of development under his guidance. The state has seen significant improvements across roads, education, healthcare, and basic infrastructure, bringing visible change to the lives of citizens, he said. CM Saini sharply criticized the RJD-Congress alliance, saying that previous governments neglected the interests of the poor and pushed Bihar toward backwardness. He added that the so-called "INDI" alliance leaders misled the public with false promises to gain power.

Highlighting NDA's achievements, he said the government has steered Bihar out of the "jungle raj" and set it firmly on the path of development and good governance. Law and order has strengthened, women's confidence has increased, and the benefits of development have reached even the remotest villages. The Chief Minister further emphasized that the BJP-JDU alliance government has made concrete efforts to transform Bihar into a developed state. Bihar is entering a new era, and the enthusiasm of its people is a clear reflection of the progress achieved, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Bihar to unite in support of the BJP-JDU alliance, advocating for continued development, good governance, and stability. On arrival, he was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic citizens, reflecting their trust and support for the NDA government. (ANI)

