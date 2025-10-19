UP BJP slams Akhilesh Yadav for comments on Deepotsav expenses

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday came under attack from senior UP BJP leaders for his comments over spending on diyas and candles in the Diwali celebrations, and his alleged attempt to equate Diwali with Christmas.

In an apparent reference to expenses by the state government during Diwali, Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said a lesson should be learnt from places abroad where, during Christmas, the entire city remains illuminated for months. ''In the world, at the time of Christmas, the entire city is illuminated, and it remains illuminated for months. Just learn from them,'' he said.

''Why are there repeated expenses on lamps and candles?...such governments should be removed. We will do a very beautiful illumination,'' Yadav told reporters while responding to a question on Deepotsav celebrations.

Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a post on X, said, ''SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, you are requested to stop insulting the Hindu faith for the sake of appeasement and vote bank politics.'' ''In Indian culture, lighting lamps is a centuries-old tradition, symbolising light, harmony, faith, and devotion. You have committed the despicable act of snatching the employment of the Prajapati community, who sell Diwali lamps,'' Maurya said.

He demanded that Akhilesh Yadav should ''immediately retract'' his statement and ''apologise to Hindus''.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary termed Yadav as ''anti-Sanatan.'' In a post on X in Hindi, said, ''SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's anti-Sanatan mentality has once again been exposed. The SP chief, who once tampered with Hindu customs and beliefs, is now not shying away from criticising their festivals as well.'' While the entire nation is joyously celebrating Diwali by purchasing indigenous goods, the SP chief is calling it a waste of money, Chaudhary added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)