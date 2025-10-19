Left Menu

Trump calls Colombia's Petro an ‘illegal drug dealer', announces an end to US aid to country

More recently, the State Department said it would revoke Petros visa while he was in New York for the UN General Assembly because of his participation in a protest where he called on American soldiers to stop following Trumps commands. I ask all the soldiers of the United States army, dont point your rifles against humanity and disobey the orders of Trump, Petro said.

PTI | Palmbeach | Updated: 19-10-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 18:53 IST
Trump calls Colombia's Petro an ‘illegal drug dealer', announces an end to US aid to country

President Donald Trump said Sunday he would slash US funding to Colombia because the country's leader "does nothing to stop" drug production.

In a social media post, Trump referred to Colombian President Gustavo Petro as "an illegal drug dealer" who is "low rated and very unpopular." He warned that Petro "better close up" drug operations "or the United States will close them up for him, and it won't be done nicely." The post, which came while Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, is the latest sign of friction between the United States and one of its closest allies in Latin America. In September, the Republican administration accused Colombia of failing to cooperate in the drug war, although at the time Washington issued a waiver of sanctions that would have triggered aid cuts.

Colombia is the world's largest exporter of cocaine, and the cultivation of the critical ingredient of coca leaves reached an all-time high last year, according to the United Nations. More recently, the State Department said it would revoke Petro's visa while he was in New York for the UN General Assembly because of his participation in a protest where he called on American soldiers to stop following Trump's commands. "I ask all the soldiers of the United States' army, don't point your rifles against humanity" and "disobey the orders of Trump," Petro said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Orthodox Jews rally in New York to protest change in Israel's military draft rules

Thousands of Orthodox Jews rally in New York to protest change in Israel's m...

 Global
2
INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee says

UPDATE 1-South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, Presi...

 Global
4
INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025