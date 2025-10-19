Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-10-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 20:41 IST
Will contest 2029 LS polls if party asks, but only from UP's Jhansi: BJP leader Uma Bharti
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Sunday said she would contest the 2029 Lok Sabha polls if directed by the party, but only from Jhansi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

She made the announcement on X, tagging the central and Madhya Pradesh leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

''I have told media friends in Lalitpur that if the party asks, I will certainly contest the 2029 election, but only from the Jhansi Lok Sabha seat,'' she said in the X post.

During an interaction with journalists in Lalitpur on Saturday, Bharti had said Bundelkhand, of which Jhansi is a part, was her ''emotional home''.

''I share a deep bond with its people. If the party asks, I will definitely contest,'' she had told reporters.

Bharti, who won from Jhansi constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, had said in August this year that she was not away from politics and would return to the electoral field at an appropriate time.

The BJP has won the Jhansi seat in the past three Lok Sabha elections.

The constituency is currently represented by BJP's Anurag Sharma, who is serving his second term as Member of Parliament.

