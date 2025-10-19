Shinde takes 'drama' jibe at Thackeray cousins

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde on Sunday termed the informal reunion between the Thackeray cousins as drama, which is being promoted as mending of fences. Addressing a gathering, Shinde said, ''In the past, Marathi drama 'Bhaubandhki' was very famous, but now the 'Manomilan' is being promoted vigorously''.

The term '''Bhaubandhki'' refers to rivalry among brothers or relatives, while '''Manomilan'' signifies the coming together of hearts and minds.

Shinde's remarks came after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray joined the Diwali celebrations organised by his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai. The two brothers had met several times in the recent past, triggering speculation of forming an alliance for the elections to local bodies. Shinde dedicated the new Anand Dighe drama theatre to his late mentor and Shiv Sena stalwart Anand Dighe in Ambernath.

He listed various achievements of the Mahayuti government.

He recalled how Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray emphasized on working for the common people without the lure of power.

Earlier in the day, several leaders and workers from different political parties were inducted into the Shiv Sena during a Diwali event in Thane city. ''I welcome all of you into the Shiv Sena family. Together, we will work towards strengthening Maharashtra and taking our vision to every household,'' Shinde added.

