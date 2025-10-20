Congress Announces Final Line-Up for Bihar Assembly Elections

The Congress party further unveiled candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, bringing the total number announced to 61. The move highlights continued discord within the Mahagathbandhan, which comprises the Congress and the RJD, due to unresolved seat-sharing arrangements.

Among the newly announced candidates are notable names such as Surendra Prasad Kushwaha and Minnat Rahmani. The announcement underscores internal conflicts within the INDIA bloc, as factions voice their discontent over perceived ticket sales.

Despite the turmoil, the Congress proceeded with its candidate declarations, having initially listed 48 names, including state unit chief Rajesh Ram. With the final nomination day approaching, the alliance's cohesive front is under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)