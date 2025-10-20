Congress Announces Final Line-Up for Bihar Assembly Elections
The Congress party announced candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls, confirming 61 contenders in total. Despite tensions within the Mahagathbandhan alliance, names such as Surendra Prasad Kushwaha and Minnat Rahmani were released. Internal disagreements hint at the instability within the INDIA bloc as elections draw near.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party further unveiled candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, bringing the total number announced to 61. The move highlights continued discord within the Mahagathbandhan, which comprises the Congress and the RJD, due to unresolved seat-sharing arrangements.
Among the newly announced candidates are notable names such as Surendra Prasad Kushwaha and Minnat Rahmani. The announcement underscores internal conflicts within the INDIA bloc, as factions voice their discontent over perceived ticket sales.
Despite the turmoil, the Congress proceeded with its candidate declarations, having initially listed 48 names, including state unit chief Rajesh Ram. With the final nomination day approaching, the alliance's cohesive front is under scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Polls: Kushwaha Dismisses Kishor's Challenge, Firm on NDA-Mahagathbandhan Clash
High-Stakes Contest: 19 Candidates Compete in Nuapada Bypoll
JMM alleges 'political conspiracy' by RJD, Congress amid fiasco over seat sharing for Bihar polls.
Jharkhand's ruling JMM says it will 'review' alliance with Congress, RJD amid fiasco over Bihar seat sharing.
RJD's Bold Move in Bihar: A Game of Thrones in Politics