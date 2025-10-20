Left Menu

Kerala Congress Chief Alleges Secret Alliance Over PM SHRI Scheme

Kerala Congress Chief Sunny Joseph accuses the state government of forming a secret alliance with the BJP by joining the PM SHRI scheme, without Cabinet discussion. Joseph calls for CPI leaders to clarify their stance, amidst allegations of CPI(M) receiving political favors from BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:26 IST
Sunny Joseph
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Kerala Congress Chief Sunny Joseph on Monday accused the state government of entering into a clandestine alliance with the BJP by deciding to join the Centre's PM SHRI scheme without consulting the Cabinet. This decision, Joseph alleged, exposes the long-held covert ties between the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP.

The announcement by General Education Minister V Sivankutty to join the scheme came under sharp criticism from Joseph, who asked CPI leaders to openly clarify their stance on the matter. Joseph further accused the CPI(M) of dominating the Left Democratic Front and benefiting from political favors from the BJP. He demanded clarification from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on whether the issue will be discussed in the Cabinet.

In contrast, LDF Convenor T P Ramakrishnan defended the move, stating it aligns with the state's policy of securing maximum funds from the Centre. Meanwhile, there remains a lack of consensus within the ruling coalition, with CPI expressing reservations over this policy shift, marking an ongoing tension within the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

