RK Singh's Call for Clean Politics in Bihar

In a bold statement, former Union Minister RK Singh has urged Bihar's electorate to reject candidates tainted by criminal records, including some from his own NDA coalition. Singh specifically named individuals such as Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) and RJD candidates, emphasizing the importance of choosing leaders with integrity.

Speaking candidly, Singh advised voters to shun those not free from criminal allegations, regardless of caste affiliations. He even suggested the option of voting 'None Of The Above' (NOTA) if no untainted candidate is available. His remarks come as he remains politically sidelined after losing his Arrah seat in the last General Elections.

Singh, a former IAS officer and ex-Union Home Secretary, highlighted examples of candidates he claims are acting as fronts for their convicted spouses. His call for a principled approach to elections is seen as a significant stand for clean politics in a state often criticized for electoral malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)