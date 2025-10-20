Left Menu

RK Singh's Call for Clean Politics in Bihar

Former Union Minister RK Singh has called on voters in Bihar to avoid candidates with criminal backgrounds, even from his own NDA alliance. Highlighting various candidates' past criminal accusations, he encouraged opting for NOTA in the absence of clean candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:11 IST
In a bold statement, former Union Minister RK Singh has urged Bihar's electorate to reject candidates tainted by criminal records, including some from his own NDA coalition. Singh specifically named individuals such as Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) and RJD candidates, emphasizing the importance of choosing leaders with integrity.

Speaking candidly, Singh advised voters to shun those not free from criminal allegations, regardless of caste affiliations. He even suggested the option of voting 'None Of The Above' (NOTA) if no untainted candidate is available. His remarks come as he remains politically sidelined after losing his Arrah seat in the last General Elections.

Singh, a former IAS officer and ex-Union Home Secretary, highlighted examples of candidates he claims are acting as fronts for their convicted spouses. His call for a principled approach to elections is seen as a significant stand for clean politics in a state often criticized for electoral malpractices.

