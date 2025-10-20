Left Menu

Armenian Political Tensions Rise with Gyumri Mayor's Arrest

Vardan Ghukasyan, the mayor of Armenia's second-largest city, Gyumri, and an opposition ally, was detained on bribery charges. This move is part of a broader government crackdown on critics ahead of next year's election. The arrest emphasizes the growing tension between pro-Western and pro-Russian factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:27 IST
Armenian Political Tensions Rise with Gyumri Mayor's Arrest

In a significant escalation of political tensions in Armenia, Vardan Ghukasyan, the opposition mayor of Gyumri, has been detained on charges of accepting bribes. This detention is part of a larger effort by the government to curb dissenting voices as the nation approaches a pivotal election next year.

Ghukasyan, a key supporter of pro-Russian opposition leader Robert Kocharyan, is facing an investigation along with seven others for allegedly demanding a $10,000 bribe related to an unauthorized building project. The crackdown arrives amid heightened scrutiny of political figures aligned against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who came to power through a populist movement in 2018.

Pashinyan's administration, which has been steering Armenia towards closer ties with the West, appears determined to challenge pro-Russian elements. Ghukasyan's arrest not only highlights political friction but also raises questions about electoral integrity, an issue Prime Minister Pashinyan addressed earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025