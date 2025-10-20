Armenian Political Tensions Rise with Gyumri Mayor's Arrest

In a significant escalation of political tensions in Armenia, Vardan Ghukasyan, the opposition mayor of Gyumri, has been detained on charges of accepting bribes. This detention is part of a larger effort by the government to curb dissenting voices as the nation approaches a pivotal election next year.

Ghukasyan, a key supporter of pro-Russian opposition leader Robert Kocharyan, is facing an investigation along with seven others for allegedly demanding a $10,000 bribe related to an unauthorized building project. The crackdown arrives amid heightened scrutiny of political figures aligned against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who came to power through a populist movement in 2018.

Pashinyan's administration, which has been steering Armenia towards closer ties with the West, appears determined to challenge pro-Russian elements. Ghukasyan's arrest not only highlights political friction but also raises questions about electoral integrity, an issue Prime Minister Pashinyan addressed earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)