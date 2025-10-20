Karnataka's Political Allegations: BJP Accuses Congress of Fundraising Scandal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised serious allegations against the Congress-led Karnataka government, claiming that ministers and officials are engaged in fundraising activities for the Bihar assembly elections.

According to BJP members Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavendra, these fundraising efforts have spurred corruption within the state. Shettar, a former Chief Minister, accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of hosting a strategic dinner where ministers were allegedly assigned financial targets based on their departmental influence and capabilities.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar challenged the BJP to produce evidence of their claims, dismissing them as baseless and politically motivated. The Bihar polls are slated for November, with votes to be counted on November 14.

