Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Allegations: BJP Accuses Congress of Fundraising Scandal

The BJP has accused the Karnataka government of collecting funds for the Congress party ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. They claim ministers and officials are involved in corruption, allegedly using their influence to gather money for the polls. Congress denies these allegations, demanding evidence from the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:43 IST
Karnataka's Political Allegations: BJP Accuses Congress of Fundraising Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised serious allegations against the Congress-led Karnataka government, claiming that ministers and officials are engaged in fundraising activities for the Bihar assembly elections.

According to BJP members Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavendra, these fundraising efforts have spurred corruption within the state. Shettar, a former Chief Minister, accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of hosting a strategic dinner where ministers were allegedly assigned financial targets based on their departmental influence and capabilities.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar challenged the BJP to produce evidence of their claims, dismissing them as baseless and politically motivated. The Bihar polls are slated for November, with votes to be counted on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025