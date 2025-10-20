India's Naval Might Shines: INS Vikrant and Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the remarkable collaboration of India's armed forces during Operation Sindoor, attributing their success to the fear induced by the Navy, the skills of the Air Force, and the Army's bravery, which swiftly weakened Pakistan's stance.

Speaking aboard INS Vikrant, an indigenously constructed aircraft carrier, Modi called it a 'powerful symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' indicating a significant move away from colonial legacies. He noted that India's defense production has seen a sharp rise, and the country aims to be a leading defense exporter.

The prime minister also commended the armed forces' self-reliance, with many military items now produced domestically. Modi's visit aboard INS Vikrant included witnessing the capabilities of the Navy's aircraft, signaling India's enhanced maritime strength.

