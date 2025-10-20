Louvre Heist Sparks National Uproar: France Scrambles to Secure Cultural Heritage

An audacious robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris has prompted a national soul-searching about the security of cultural heritage sites across France. The theft, executed in broad daylight, resulted in the loss of invaluable French crown jewels and has captured international attention.

Officials have announced an urgent assessment of current security measures at cultural institutions, indicating possible enhancements are needed after the thieves used a crane to breach the museum. Justice Minister Gerard Darmanin has expressed deep concern over the security lapse, which he described as a 'deplorable' reflection on France.

The robbery, dubbed the 'heist of the century,' has sparked political turmoil, with opposition figures criticizing the government's failure to protect national treasures. The museum, which annually attracts millions of tourists, remains closed as authorities continue their manhunt for the culprits and review how such a significant breach could occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)