Left Menu

Allegations of Electoral Malfeasance Stir Maharashtra Politics

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey and MNS chief Raj Thackeray express concerns over the Election Commission of India's transparency. Accusations of fake voters and electoral irregularities amid calls for election postponement until voter list anomalies are resolved stir controversy in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:07 IST
Allegations of Electoral Malfeasance Stir Maharashtra Politics
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery discourse on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey lent his support to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's accusations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), calling into question its transparency and alleged exploitation of opposition parties.

Dubey highlighted ongoing grievances since the Haryana elections, referencing significant electoral losses, such as that of Balasaheb Thorat. He emphasized demands from Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders for transparent elections amid claims of voter list discrepancies.

Echoing these concerns, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asmi Azmi underscored the discrepancy in voter numbers and supported Thackeray's allegations, advocating for a revised voter list before Maharashtra's local body elections. Meanwhile, Thackeray criticized the ECI, alleging 9.6 million fake voters, and demanded election deferment until the issue is addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025