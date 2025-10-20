Allegations of Electoral Malfeasance Stir Maharashtra Politics

In a fiery discourse on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey lent his support to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's accusations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), calling into question its transparency and alleged exploitation of opposition parties.

Dubey highlighted ongoing grievances since the Haryana elections, referencing significant electoral losses, such as that of Balasaheb Thorat. He emphasized demands from Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders for transparent elections amid claims of voter list discrepancies.

Echoing these concerns, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asmi Azmi underscored the discrepancy in voter numbers and supported Thackeray's allegations, advocating for a revised voter list before Maharashtra's local body elections. Meanwhile, Thackeray criticized the ECI, alleging 9.6 million fake voters, and demanded election deferment until the issue is addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)