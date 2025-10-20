Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Refutes BJP's Allegations Amid Prior Permission Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly rejected the opposition BJP's accusation that the Congress-led state government is financing the party's campaign for the upcoming Bihar elections. He emphasized that Karnataka has not provided any electoral funding to Bihar.

Amid controversies, Siddaramaiah defended his administration's order requiring prior permission for private organizations to use public premises. He clarified that this order is a continuation of a similar mandate from the previous BJP regime and is not specifically targeting RSS activities.

The directive stems from a cabinet decision based on Minister Priyank Kharge's suggestion to restrict RSS activities in public spaces. The ruling Congress cites a 2013 BJP order limiting school facility usage to counter the BJP's claims of misuse of this policy.

