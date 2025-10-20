Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Refutes BJP's Allegations Amid Prior Permission Controversy
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismissed BJP's claims of the Congress government funding Bihar polls. He defended a mandate for private groups to obtain prior permission for using public premises, stating it continues a BJP-era decision and is not aimed at limiting RSS activities.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly rejected the opposition BJP's accusation that the Congress-led state government is financing the party's campaign for the upcoming Bihar elections. He emphasized that Karnataka has not provided any electoral funding to Bihar.
Amid controversies, Siddaramaiah defended his administration's order requiring prior permission for private organizations to use public premises. He clarified that this order is a continuation of a similar mandate from the previous BJP regime and is not specifically targeting RSS activities.
The directive stems from a cabinet decision based on Minister Priyank Kharge's suggestion to restrict RSS activities in public spaces. The ruling Congress cites a 2013 BJP order limiting school facility usage to counter the BJP's claims of misuse of this policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nomination Day Drama: Arrests in Bihar Elections Stir Controversy
NDA Confident of Victory in Bihar Elections, Likens Alliance Unity to Pandavas
Political Arrests Shake Bihar Elections: A Rise in Assertive Opposition
Kerala's Culture at Stake: Vijayan Takes on BJP and RSS
Political Tensions Rise as RJD and NDA Clash Ahead of Bihar Elections