Mizoram's Dampa Bypoll: A Clash of Political Titans

The Opposition People's Conference (PC) in Mizoram is gearing up for the November 11 by-election in the Dampa assembly seat, a strategic move confirmed by a party leader on Monday. They have nominated K Zahmingthanga, their vice-president, as the candidate for the electoral race.

Several other major political parties in the state have already fielded their candidates. The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has presented Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition, Mizo National Front (MNF), has put forward senior vice-president and former health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana. The Congress candidate is vice-president and former minister John Rotluangliana. The BJP has selected Lalhmangaiha, a recent recruit who previously vied for the seat twice, as their representative.

The seat became vacant following the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. The constituency comprises 20,790 voters, including a significant female electorate, with polling spread across 41 stations. The crucial vote count is set for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)