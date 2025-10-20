Kerala's Culture at Stake: Vijayan Takes on BJP and RSS
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned that BJP and RSS gaining strength in Kerala would affect its unique identity and communal harmony. He urged people to remain vigilant against the interference in religious traditions like Sabarimala and highlighted the socio-cultural transformation led by Kerala's renaissance movements.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised concerns about the potential impact on Kerala's identity if the BJP and RSS garner support in the state. Speaking at the inauguration of a CPI(M) office, Vijayan stressed the need for vigilance against Sangh Parivar ideologies.
Referring to remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the BJP's electoral ambitions in Kerala, Vijayan warned that the state must take these assertions seriously. He highlighted freedoms currently enjoyed in Kerala, which he believes are compromised in states where RSS dominates, with societal clashes over personal liberties.
Vijayan also criticized attempts by Sangh Parivar to distort religious traditions, citing the example of Sabarimala's inclusivity being under threat. He further accused the UDF government of past financial mismanagement, contrasting it with the developmental strides made under the LDF since 2016.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sabarimala Gold Heist: SIT's First Report to Court
CPI(M)'s 'Emotional Anchor': Sudhakaran Denies Rift, Continues Legacy
Sabarimala Gold Heist: SIT's Unveiling Progress Before Kerala High Court
Sabarimala Gold Probe Heats Up: SIT to Present First Progress Report
UDF alleges Kerala govt knew of gold theft at Sabarimala, demands action