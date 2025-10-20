Kerala's Culture at Stake: Vijayan Takes on BJP and RSS

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised concerns about the potential impact on Kerala's identity if the BJP and RSS garner support in the state. Speaking at the inauguration of a CPI(M) office, Vijayan stressed the need for vigilance against Sangh Parivar ideologies.

Referring to remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the BJP's electoral ambitions in Kerala, Vijayan warned that the state must take these assertions seriously. He highlighted freedoms currently enjoyed in Kerala, which he believes are compromised in states where RSS dominates, with societal clashes over personal liberties.

Vijayan also criticized attempts by Sangh Parivar to distort religious traditions, citing the example of Sabarimala's inclusivity being under threat. He further accused the UDF government of past financial mismanagement, contrasting it with the developmental strides made under the LDF since 2016.

