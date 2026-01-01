Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

The Sabarimala gold loss case has taken a significant turn as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) suspects that more gold is missing from the temple than what has been recovered. In a recent application to the Kollam Vigilance Court, the SIT seeks custody of three accused: sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty, Smart Creations CEO Pankaj Bhandari, and jeweller Govardhan Roddam.

SIT's findings reveal that copper plates clad with gold, weighing 42.100 kg, were handed over to Potty for electroplating in 2019. Allegedly, gold was siphoned off during this process. Notable items include the gold-clad plates from the Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil doorframes. The investigation intensified following the recovery of gold by the accused, who claimed these were fees for replating work.

The case has sparked a political row, with the opposition alleging bias and interference by the ruling party. Notably, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash have voiced concerns over SIT's impartiality, calling for a re-examination of its composition. These developments come as the investigation deadline set by the Kerala High Court approaches.

