Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigates the Sabarimala gold loss, suspecting more gold is missing than recovered. Key figures include Unnikrishnan Potty, Pankaj Bhandari, and Govardhan Roddam. Political controversy arises, with accusations of bias and misinformation, as the investigation deadline approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:35 IST
Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sabarimala gold loss case has taken a significant turn as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) suspects that more gold is missing from the temple than what has been recovered. In a recent application to the Kollam Vigilance Court, the SIT seeks custody of three accused: sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty, Smart Creations CEO Pankaj Bhandari, and jeweller Govardhan Roddam.

SIT's findings reveal that copper plates clad with gold, weighing 42.100 kg, were handed over to Potty for electroplating in 2019. Allegedly, gold was siphoned off during this process. Notable items include the gold-clad plates from the Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil doorframes. The investigation intensified following the recovery of gold by the accused, who claimed these were fees for replating work.

The case has sparked a political row, with the opposition alleging bias and interference by the ruling party. Notably, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash have voiced concerns over SIT's impartiality, calling for a re-examination of its composition. These developments come as the investigation deadline set by the Kerala High Court approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

 India
2
Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

 Global
3
Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

 India
4
India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacco and New Year's Festivities

India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026