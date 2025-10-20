Standoff Over China's London Embassy: Credibility Clash

China has sharply criticized Britain for its "lack of credibility and ethics" after the UK government postponed a decision on the approval of Beijing's proposal to build a new embassy in London.

Plans for China's largest embassy in Europe, located near the Tower of London, have been delayed for three years due to opposition from local residents, lawmakers, and Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates in the UK. The decision was further postponed last week, coinciding with pressures from an unrelated espionage trial collapse.

The Chinese embassy in London voiced its "strong concern and opposition" over the delay, now pushing the decision to December 10. Meanwhile, British authorities cite procedural delays as the reason, maintaining no prior assurances were given to China, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office emphasizing the decision's independence from government influence.