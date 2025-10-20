Left Menu

Chaos in Abuja: Clashes Erupt Over Separatist Leader's Detainment

Protests erupted in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. Clashes with police led to arrests and the use of tear gas and water cannons. These protests are part of ongoing secessionist tensions in southeast Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:09 IST
Chaos in Abuja: Clashes Erupt Over Separatist Leader's Detainment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Violence erupted in Nigeria's capital on Monday as police confronted protesters demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. The demonstrations, which turned chaotic, led to dozens of arrests, including a journalist from Agence France-Presse.

Witnesses reported gunfire as clashes between the protesters and security forces intensified in various parts of Abuja. The demonstrators were advocating for Kanu, whose separatist group seeks independence for southeastern Nigeria.

The protests caused significant disruption in the city, with police employing tear gas, water cannons, and electric barriers to disperse crowds. Traffic was heavily affected, stranding many commuters. Kanu, a British citizen, faces trial amid allegations of terrorism and treason.

(With inputs from agencies.)

