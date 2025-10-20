Left Menu

Trump's Take on Ukraine's War Prospects

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Ukraine's chances in the ongoing war against Russia. While he expressed skepticism about Ukraine's potential victory, he acknowledged the unpredictability of war, stating that anything could happen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:44 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

During a briefing at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump shared his views on Ukraine's potential in the conflict with Russia.

Trump expressed doubt about Ukraine achieving victory, although he admitted the unpredictability of war could lead to unexpected outcomes.

Highlighting the uncertainties of conflict, Trump maintained that while Ukraine's chances remain slim in his opinion, the door for surprising developments remains open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

